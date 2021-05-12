Brazil's JBS swings back to profit in Q1 on strong U.S. meat business

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - JBS JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meatpacker, returned to profitability in the first quarter of the year thanks to the strong performance of its U.S. meat operation, according to an earnings statement on Wednesday.

The Brazil-based company posted a net profit of 2 billion reais ($377.07 million) in the quarter ended March 31, versus a 5.93 billion real loss in the same period of last year.

($1 = 5.3041 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Leslie Adler)

