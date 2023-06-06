Brazil's JBS starts building lab-grown meat factory in Spain

SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS JBSS3.SA said on Tuesday that its subsidiary, BioTech Foods, started construction works for its first commercial-scale plant to produce lab-grown meat in Spain, which is set to be completed by mid-2024.

The factory should produce more than 1,000 metric tons of cultivated meat per year, JBS said, adding it could expand its capacity to 4,000 metric tons per year in the medium term.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Editing by Sarah Morland)

