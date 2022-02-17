US Markets
Brazil's JBS scraps plan to buy remaining shares in Pilgrim's Pride

Peter Frontini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday it withdrew a proposal to acquire the remaining shares of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride.

SAO PAULO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA said on Thursday it withdrew a proposal to acquire the remaining shares of its U.S.-based subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride PPC.O.

The company said in a securities filing it was unable to come to an agreement with Pilgrim's Pride regarding the terms of the proposed transaction.

In August, JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, announced its plan to acquire the remaining shares of Pilgrim's Pride, aiming to delist the company. At the time, JBS owned 80.21% of the firm.

