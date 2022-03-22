US Markets

Brazil's JBS says U.S. domestic and international operations to remain strong

Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA, which operates multiple food processing facilities in the United States, said its North American operations will continue to benefit from strong domestic demand and steady meat trade flows to Asian markets, especially China.

In Brazil, where the company is headquartered, cost pressure will weigh on the company's Seara division, which processes pork and poultry, because local farmers are still planting their second corn crop, part of which is used by meat-packers as feed.

