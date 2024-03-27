Brazil's JBS says Seara unit improving, U.S. beef division facing challenges

Adds details from the call

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packer JBS SA JBSS3.SA expects margins of its Seara processed foods maker in Brazil to reach double digits in the first weeks of 2024, citing operational improvements introduced by managers to shore up the unit, executives said on Wednesday.

JBS, which released financial results on Tuesday that were below analysts expectations, said Seara and the U.S. beef division presented the biggest challenges for the company last year, when it lost about 1 billion reais ($200.57 million) compared with a 15.457 billion real annual profit ($3.10 billion) in 2022.

JBS results were also negatively affected by global poultry oversupplies and high grain prices, especially in the first half of 2023.

In the United States, a lack of cattle supplies made the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) negative in the fourth quarter of 2023, an earnings statement showed.

JBS managers, who addressed analysts in a conference call to discuss results, said the U.S. beef segment will continue to face headwinds this year.

Regarding the Seara division, CEO Gilberto Tomazoni said it is poised to report double-digit margins in the first quarter as the company identified issues and is executing a plan to make industrial processes more efficient.

($1 = 4.9859 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Angus MacSwan)

