Brazil's JBS says Seara unit improving

Credit: REUTERS/PAULO WHITAKER

March 27, 2024 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat-packer JBS SA JBSS3.SA said it expects margins of its Seara processed foods maker in Brazil to reach double digits in early 2024, citing operational improvements introduced by managers to shore up the unit.

JBS, which released financial results on Tuesday, said Seara and the U.S. beef division presented the biggest challenges for the company last year. In the U.S., a lack of cattle supplies made the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) negative.

US MarketsCommodities
