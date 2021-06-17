Brazil's JBS says Pilgrim's Pride to buy Kerry Meats and Meals in UK

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS S.A JBSS3.SA said on Thursday its Pilgrims Pride Corp poultry unit PPC.O reached a deal with Irish food firm Kerry Group Plc KYGa.I to buy its British and Irish Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business.

JBS, the world's largest meat processor, said in a filing the deal's enterprise value was 680 million pounds. The Kerry Group, announcing the deal earlier, put its value at 819 million euros ($975 million).

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

