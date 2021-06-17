Commodities
PPC

Brazil's JBS says Pilgrim's Pride to buy Kerry Meats and Meals in UK

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian meatpacker JBS S.A said on Thursday its Pilgrims Pride Corp poultry unit reached a deal with Irish food firm Kerry Group Plc to buy its British and Irish Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business.

BRASILIA, June 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS S.A JBSS3.SA said on Thursday its Pilgrims Pride Corp poultry unit PPC.O reached a deal with Irish food firm Kerry Group Plc KYGa.I to buy its British and Irish Consumer Foods’ Meats and Meals business.

JBS, the world's largest meat processor, said in a filing the deal's enterprise value was 680 million pounds. The Kerry Group, announcing the deal earlier, put its value at 819 million euros ($975 million).

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PPC

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular