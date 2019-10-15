Brazil's JBS says Pilgrim's Pride concluded acquisition of Tulip in the UK - filing

SAO PAULO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA JBSS3.SA said on Tuesday that its subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) concluded the acquisition of Tulip Ltd in the United Kingdom.

In a securities filing, JBS said the acquisition of Tulip, valued at 290 million pounds ($366.76 million), was approved by PPC's board and funded in cash.

($1 = 0.7907 pounds)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello)

