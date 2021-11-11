US Markets

Brazil's JBS says it expects to pass on higher costs to meat consumers

Ana Mano Reuters
Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA said on Thursday in a quarterly call that it will continue to pass through higher prices to consumers as it grapples with rising costs in key markets around the world.

JBS executives said that its plan to list shares in the United States remains a priority, while changes in corporate structure were not related to U.S. listing plans. They added that inflation was rampant in the United States, as well as saying they expected a halt on Brazilian beef exports to China should end quickly.

