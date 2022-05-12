Brazil's JBS says China lockdowns don't affect demand, logistics a concern

SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's biggest meat company, said COVID-19 related lockdowns in China will not affect demand for JBS products there, though the effects on logistics remain a concern, management said in a Thursday call with analysts.

During the first quarter, meat inventories rose in the United States because of logistics issues that also hampered U.S. ports, increasing costs for that business unit. Still, China is seen as a long-term beef importer due to its low per capita consumption levels, JBS executives said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.