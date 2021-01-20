Brazil's JBS says China lifted pandemic-related bans on two meat plants

Adds context

SAO PAULO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Brazil-based meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA said on Wednesday China has lifted bans on two meat plants imposed in 2020 over coronavirus concerns.

The company said in a statement the lifting of the bans raised to 25 the total number of JBS plants in Brazil authorized to sell meat to China. JBS said no other of its Brazilian plants is currently restricted by China, the biggest buyer of Brazil's meat exports.

The bans lifted concerned two JBS plants in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul. One is located in Três Passos and the other is in Passo Fundo, where the company produces pork and chicken products, respectively.

Both plants faced outbreaks of the novel coronavirus among employees last year, leading to production disruptions and ultimately the Chinese suspension.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

