Brazil's JBS reports Q2 results that beat analysts forecasts

Brazil-based JBS SA, the world's largest meat-packer, posted net profit of 3.378 billion reais ($629.3 million) in the second quarter, nearly doubling the average of analysts' estimates in a Refinitiv poll, according to an earnings release on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income, rose by 106% from the same period a year ago, to 10.5 billion reais, the company said.

($1 = 5.3680 reais)

