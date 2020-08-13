Brazil's JBS reports Q2 results that beat analysts forecasts

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Brazil-based JBS SA JBSS3.SA, the world's largest meat-packer, posted net profit of 3.378 billion reais ($629.3 million) in the second quarter, nearly doubling the average of analysts' estimates in a Refinitiv poll, according to an earnings release on Thursday.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of operating income, rose by 106% from the same period a year ago, to 10.5 billion reais, the company said.

($1 = 5.3680 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.