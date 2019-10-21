Brazil's JBS reiterates plans for potential U.S. share listing

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA on Monday confirmed internal studies were underway for a potential listing of the company's shares in the United States, according to a securities filing.

The company has been considering such plans since late 2016, according to the filing, which came in a response to Brazilian securities regulator CVM after a local newspaper article about the potential listing last week.

JBS said the internal studies involved an analysis of the different options related to the legal structure and timing of the potential deal.

The decision whether to list JBS shares in the United States hinged on the conclusion of the studies, the company said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by David Evans)

