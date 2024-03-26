News & Insights

Brazil's JBS Q4 profit comes in far below analysts expectations

March 26, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano

SAO PAULO, March 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA JBSS3.SA posted net profit of 82.6 million reais ($16.58 million) in the fourth quarter of 2023, missing analysts' consensus estimates by a wide margin, according to financial results released on Tuesday.

The company cited "a scenario of global meat oversupplies and expensive grain prices in the first half of 2023" as partly to blame for the results.

Analysts had forecast profits for the world's largest meat company at 800.2 million reais in the fourth quarter.

In the period, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in roughly in line with analysts expectations of 5.104 billion reais.

In 2023, adjusted EBITDA reached 17.1 billion reais, a 50% drop compared to the previous year, JBS said.

But from the second half onwards, results improved with better supply-and-demand dynamics for pork and poultry products in North America, and for poultry products in Brazil, JBS' home country.

Grain prices also fell throughout the second half of the year, somewhat improving the outlook for the company, JBS said. For the whole of 2023, the adjusted EBITDA margin was 4.7%, the company said.

($1 = 4.9828 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Patrícia Vilas Boas; Editing by Steven Grattan)

