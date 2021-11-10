US Markets

Brazil's JBS posts Q3 net gain of $1.38 bln, above expectations

Contributors
Ana Mano Reuters
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazilian meat processor JBS SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts' estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement.

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA BRFS3.SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts' estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement.

JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 13.92 billion reais, above the average of analysts' estimates at 12.21 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4804 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular