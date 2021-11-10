Brazil's JBS posts Q3 net gain of $1.38 bln, above expectations

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor JBS SA BRFS3.SA on Wednesday posted a third-quarter net income of 7.58 billion reais ($1.38 billion), above the average of analysts' estimates at 5.68 billion reais, according to a financial statement.

JBS said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 13.92 billion reais, above the average of analysts' estimates at 12.21 billion reais.

($1 = 5.4804 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.