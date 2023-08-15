Brazil's JBS estimates $450 mln gain from lower grain prices, especially corn

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA said a fall in grain prices will benefit its pork and poultry businesses globally as it discussed quarterly results with analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.

CFO Guilherme Cavalcanti said JBS estimates gains of $450 million related to lower grain prices until the end of this year, especially corn. That represents a revision from the $340 million guidance the company gave at the end of the first quarter, he said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

