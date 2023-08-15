News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's JBS estimates $450 mln gain from lower grain prices, especially corn

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

August 15, 2023 — 08:14 am EDT

Written by Ana Mano for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA JBSS3.SA said a fall in grain prices will benefit its pork and poultry businesses globally as it discussed quarterly results with analysts on a conference call on Tuesday.

CFO Guilherme Cavalcanti said JBS estimates gains of $450 million related to lower grain prices until the end of this year, especially corn. That represents a revision from the $340 million guidance the company gave at the end of the first quarter, he said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.