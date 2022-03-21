US Markets

Brazil's JBS earns $1.31 billion in Q4, above analysts expectations

Contributors
Ana Mano Reuters
Nayara Figueiredo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Brazilian food processor JBS SA, which operates multiple facilities in the United States, posted net income of 6.473 billion reais ($1.31 billion) in the final quarter of 2021, beating a median analyst estimate of a 5.8 billion reais gain, according to an earnings statement on Monday.

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian food processor JBS SA JBSS3.SA, which operates multiple facilities in the United States, posted net income of 6.473 billion reais ($1.31 billion) in the final quarter of 2021, beating a median analyst estimate of a 5.8 billion reais gain, according to an earnings statement on Monday.

The company, which continues to benefit from strong demand for meat products in China, also said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, stood at 13.15 billion reais in the period, compared with a median forecast of 10.2 billion reais.

($1 = 4.9444 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo in São Paulo; Editing by Chris Reese)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular