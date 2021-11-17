US Markets

Brazil's JBS agrees to buy Spanish lab meat firm in $100 mln push into sector

Brazilian meatpacker JBS said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Spanish company BioTech Foods, while also creating a new research and development center in Brazil for lab meat as part of a $100 million push into the fast-growing sector.

"The acquisition marks the company's entry into the cultivated protein market," JBS said in a filing.

It added the Spanish deal would include $41 million assigned to building a new plant there to scale up production, and the accord was still reliant on regulatory approval.

