Brazil's JBS agrees to buy Spanish lab meat firm in $100 mln push into sector

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker JBS JBSS3.SA said on Wednesday it had agreed to buy Spanish company BioTech Foods, while also creating a new research and development center in Brazil for lab meat as part of a $100 million push into the fast-growing sector.

"The acquisition marks the company's entry into the cultivated protein market," JBS said in a filing.

It added the Spanish deal would include $41 million assigned to building a new plant there to scale up production, and the accord was still reliant on regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter Editing by Chris Reese)

