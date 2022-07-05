Brazil's Itausa, Votorantim buy stake in CCR for $761 million

Adds more details of the acquisition

SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Itausa ITSA4.SA and Votorantim SA have signed an agreement to buy a 14.86% stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA for around 4.1 billion reais ($761 million), Itausa said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

Itausa, a holding company that controls Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA, will take a 10.33% stake in CCR, for a price of 2.9 billion reais. Votorantim, which already holds 5.8% of the infrastructure firm, will take the remaining amount to boost its stake to 10.33%.

The combined stake will be bought from conglomerate Andrade Gutierre, pending the Brazilian antitrust regulator's approval.

Andrade Gutierrez initially agreed, in May, to sell its stake to private equity fund IG4 Capital for 4.6 billion reais ($853.97 million) but the deal fell through.

($1 = 5.3866 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and David Gregorio)

