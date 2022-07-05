Brazil's Itausa, Votorantim buy stake in CCR for $761 million
SAO PAULO, July 5 (Reuters) - Brazil's Itausa ITSA4.SA and Votorantim SA signed an agreement to buy Andrade Gutierrez's 14.86% stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA for around 4.1 billion reais ($761 million), Itausa said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
($1 = 5.3866 reais)
