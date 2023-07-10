Brazil's Itausa terminates XP shareholders' agreement

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm Itausa ITSA3.SA said on Monday it has terminated XP's XP.O shareholders' agreement as it moves forward with plans to divest its stake in the broker, with XP board members appointed by Itausa set to resign "in due course".

Itausa said the move will allow it to no longer bookmark its XP investment by equity, instead treating it as "financial asset measured at fair value," positively impacting its third quarter results by about 860 million reais ($176.52 million).

Itausa currently holds a 4.28% stake of XP's capital but has been selling shares of the company since 2021. It reiterated its plans to continue divesting XP shares giving it does not consider it a core asset.

($1 = 4.8720 reais)

