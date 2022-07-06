Brazil's Itausa sells stake in XP Inc at $18 per share -report

US Markets
Brazilian investment firm Itausa SA sold 7 million shares in XP Inc at $18 per share late on Tuesday, further reducing its stake in the brokerage, financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move came as Itausa had to raise money to buy a stake in transportation infrastructure company CCR SA CCRO3.SA along with conglomerate Votorantim SA, Brazil Journal said, citing a source close to the company.

