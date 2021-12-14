Brazil's Itausa sells stake in XP for $212 mln

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm Itausa SA ITSA4.SA said on Tuesday it has sold 7.8 million class A shares in brokerage XP Inc XP.O, raising 1.2 billion reais ($211.75 million) with the transaction.

According to a securities filing, Itausa now holds a 13.67% stake in XP. The company said the move is expected to have a positive impact of about 900 million reais in its fourth quarter results.

($1 = 5.6670 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.