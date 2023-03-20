Banking
Brazil's Itausa reports fourth-quarter profit down nearly 19%

March 20, 2023 — 07:14 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice and Andre Romani for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Itausa SA ITSA4.SA reported on Monday that its fourth-quarter recurring profit slid 18.7%, the firm announced in a filing, hit by higher costs and lower income from its non-financial assets.

Itausa, which controls Brazil's largest private lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off earnings, of 3.36 billion reais ($641.6 million) during the October-to-December period.

Itausa's recurrent income from its non-financial sector investments including shoemaker Alpargatas ALPA4.SA and wood panels manufacturer Dexco SA DXCO3.SA, dropped 82% to 156 million reais.

The non-financial investments represent a small portion of the company's overall asset portfolio.

Profits from Itausa's financial sector assets, meanwhile, which also include U.S.-listed brokerage XP Inc XP.O, rose 4% from the previous year to reach 2.84 billion reais.

