Brazil's Itausa posts 59% jump in recurring profit

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Itausa SA ITSA4.SA reported on Monday its first-quarter recurring profit jumped 59.1% from the previous year, to 3.83 billion reais ($756.83 million).

The figure excludes one-off items.

Recurring results attributed to Itausa's stakes in the financial sector, which includes Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA and XP Inc XP.O, rose 15% year-on-year to 2.88 billion reais.

Non-financial sector investments, including in shoemaker Alpargatas ALPA4.SA and wood panels manufacturer Dexco SA DXCO3.SA, grew 52% in the first quarter, to 173 million reais.

The company also said it could sell 24 million class A shares of XP by the end of this year.

In March, Itausa sold 12 million shares of XP for about 1.8 billion reais, which had a positive impact of 1.1 billion reais in first-quarter earnings.

($1 = 5.0606 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

Most Popular