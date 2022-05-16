US Markets

Brazil's Itausa posts 59% jump in recurring profit

Brazilian holding company Itausa SA reported on Monday its first-quarter recurring profit jumped 59.1% from the previous year.

The company posted recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, of 3.83 billion reais.

