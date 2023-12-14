News & Insights

US Markets
XP

Brazil's Itausa concludes offloading stake in broker XP

December 14, 2023 — 06:32 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm Itausa ITSA4.SA no longer holds a stake in brokerage XP Inc XP.O, it said on Thursday, after selling 14.77 million shares in the company during November and December for about 1.7 billion reais ($346 million).

Itausa had been gradually selling XP shares since 2021 as it saw them as a non-core asset. The firm said money raised from the latest transactions was used for an early redemption of debentures and to strengthen its cash position.

No material impact from the deal is expected in its fourth quarter results, Itausa added in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.9197 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.