Brazil's Itausa concludes offloading stake in broker XP

SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian investment firm Itausa ITSA4.SA no longer holds a stake in brokerage XP Inc XP.O, it said on Thursday, after selling 14.77 million shares in the company during November and December for about 1.7 billion reais ($346 million).

Itausa had been gradually selling XP shares since 2021 as it saw them as a non-core asset. The firm said money raised from the latest transactions was used for an early redemption of debentures and to strengthen its cash position.

No material impact from the deal is expected in its fourth quarter results, Itausa added in a securities filing.

($1 = 4.9197 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Mark Potter)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.