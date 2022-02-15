Brazil's Itausa CEO expects more XP share sales in 2022

Adds more details, quote from executive

SAO PAULO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian holding company Itausa SA ITSA4.SA will keep selling shares in broker XP Inc XP.O in 2022, maintaining a strategy of lowering its stake in the financial group to raise additional capital, its chief executive Alfredo Setubal on Tuesday.

In December, Itausa sold 7.8 million class A shares in XP Inc, raising 1.2 billion reais ($211.75 million). Now, the company holds a 13.67% stake in XP.

"Throughout this year we should make new sales of XP shares to maximize results and reduce as much as possible the taxes we have to pay," Setubal said during a call with analysts and investors about Itausa's fourth quarter results.

Questioned about dividends, Setubal said it is likely that Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA will return to paying the minimum mandatory percentage of 25% of the profit this year.

"The expectation is that Itausa's dividend will not have the strength it had in previous years (in 2022)," he added.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Alexander Smith)

