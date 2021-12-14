US Markets

Brazil's Itausa and Votorantim interested in buying stake in CCR - report

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian holdings Itausa SA ITSA4.SA and Votorantim VOTOR.UL are interested in buying Andrade Gutierrez's stake in infrastructure firm CCR SA CCRO3.SA, O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim wrote on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the deal is being managed by investment bank BTG Pactual. O Globo had previously reported that Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec CDPDA.UL was looking to acquire Andrade Gutierrez's 14.86% stake in CCR.

Itausa and Votorantim did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

