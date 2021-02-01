US Markets
XP

Brazil's Itau waits for Fed approval to spin off stake in digital broker XP

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Brazil's largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, said on Monday it is waiting for approval from the Federal Reserve to spin off its 41% stake in Brazilian broker XP Inc, that was expected in late January.

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, said on Monday it is waiting for approval from the Federal Reserve to spin off its 41% stake in Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O, that was expected in late January.

The bank said it will create a new company to hold the XP stake once it receives the approval.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular