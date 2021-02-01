Brazil's Itau waits for Fed approval to spin off stake in digital broker XP

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, said on Monday it is waiting for approval from the Federal Reserve to spin off its 41% stake in Brazilian broker XP Inc XP.O, that was expected in late January.

The bank said it will create a new company to hold the XP stake once it receives the approval.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Louise Heavens)

