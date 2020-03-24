US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco says it will not sack staff over coronavirus

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Tuesday said it was ruling out laying off employees for an as yet undetermined period of time and will pay early bonuses in April amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Tuesday said it was ruling out laying off employees for an as yet undetermined period of time and will pay early bonuses in April amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA also said that it would refrain from firing workers "amid the most critical period" of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular