Brazil's Itau Unibanco says it will not sack staff over coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA on Tuesday said it was ruling out laying off employees for an as yet undetermined period of time and will pay early bonuses in April amid the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Banco Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA also said that it would refrain from firing workers "amid the most critical period" of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sandra Maler)

