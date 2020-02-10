US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco reports higher quarterly profit on consumer lending, fees

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazil's largest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA reported profit on Monday that met analysts' estimate, mainly on consumer credit growth and fees with investment banking and fund management.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-time items, came in at 7.296 billion reais ($1.69 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 12.6% from a year earlier and in line with a Refinitiv analysts' consensus estimate of 7.242 billion reais.

($1 = 4.3248 reais)

