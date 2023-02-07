Brazil's Itau Unibanco quarterly profit misses estimates

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest private sector lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA on Tuesday posted a 7.1% increase in recurring net profit for the last three months of 2022, landing below expectations as it sharply increased provisions for bad credit.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 7.67 billion reais ($1.47 billion), below the 8.24 billion reais estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2123 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini Editing by Chris Reese)

