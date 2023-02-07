US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco quarterly profit misses estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

February 07, 2023 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest private sector lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA on Tuesday posted a 7.1% increase in recurring net profit for the last three months of 2022, landing below expectations as it sharply increased provisions for bad credit.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 7.67 billion reais ($1.47 billion), below the 8.24 billion reais estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2123 reais)

