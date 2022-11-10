US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco Q3 profit rises 19.2%

Credit: REUTERS/Nacho Doce

November 10, 2022 — 04:02 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco SA ITUB4.SA on Thursday posted a 19.2% jump in recurring net profit, which nevertheless landed slightly below expectations as it raised provisions for bad credit.

Latin America's largest bank reported a third-quarter recurring net income of 8.08 billion reais ($1.51 billion). Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected profit of 8.11 billion reais.

($1 = 5.3665 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)

