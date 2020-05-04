US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco profit dives as loan defaults loom

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Brazil's largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, posted weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday after setting aside 10.1 billion reais ($1.82 billion) in reserves in anticipation of a potential wave of coronavirus-led loan defaults.

Itau Unibanco's first-quarter recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, plunged 43.1% from a year earlier, to 3.912 billion reais, and below an estimate by Refinitiv of 6.242 billion reais.

($1 = 5.5421 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Leslie Adler)

