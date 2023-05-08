Brazil's Itau Unibanco posts 14.6% jump in first-quarter net profit

SAO PAULO, May 8 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, Brazil's biggest private lender, on Monday reported first-quarter recurring net profit of 8.435 billion reais ($1.70 billion), up 14.6% year on year.

The result was broadly in line with expectations of 8.42 billion reais in a Refinitiv poll of analysts. Recurring net income excludes one-off items.

($1 = 4.9528 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.