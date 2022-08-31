US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco plans restructuring for credit card subsidiary

Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco said on Wednesday its board approved a plan to have greater sway over its credit card subsidiary Itaucard SA.

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Wednesday its board approved a plan to have greater sway over its credit card subsidiary Itaucard SA.

As part of the plan, a segment of Itaucard will be spun-off into a separate vehicle, which will then be incorporated by the parent company.

