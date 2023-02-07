Brazil's Itau Unibanco plans higher provisions for bad loans in 2023

Recasts with forward looking figures, adds more details

SAO PAULO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest private sector lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SAsaid on Tuesday it expects to set aside more cash for loans likely to default this year, as higher interest rates mean banks face more risk of bad loans.

Itau said its cost of credit for the year, mainly comprised of provisions, will likely be between 36.5 and 40.5 billion reais ($7.77 billion).

In the fourth quarter, the bank set aside roughly 9.9 billion reais, or 45.1% more than a year earlier.

Itau also predicted that its loan book will grow from 6% to 9% in 2023, while its net interest income from clients is expected to leap 13.5%-16.5%.

The lender posted a 7.1% increase in recurring net profit for the last three months of 2022, landing below expectations as it sharply increased provisions for bad credit.

Recurring net income, which excludes one-off items, came in at 7.67 billion reais ($1.47 billion), below the 8.24 billion reais estimated by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The miss follows weak earnings from Santander Brasil SA SANB11.SA, which last week reported a quarterly profit that slumped well below forecasts amid higher interest rates and deteriorating credit conditions.

($1 = 5.2123 reais)

