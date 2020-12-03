US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco issues bonds to increase Basel ratio

Carolina Mandl Reuters
SAO PAULO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said it has issued 2.1 billion reais ($407.71 million) in domestic bonds to increase its tier 2 capital ratio, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

If approved by Brazil's central bank, the bonds will increase Itau's Basel ratio by 0.2 percentage points.

($1 = 5.1507 reais)

