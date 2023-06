SAO PAULO, June 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian largest private lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA is in preliminary talks with Banco Macro SA BMA.BA to sell its operations in Argentina, the lender said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

