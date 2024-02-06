News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco eyes extraordinary dividend on 2024 earnings

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

February 06, 2024 — 02:53 pm EST

Written by Paula Arend Laier for Reuters ->

By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SAmay pay out extraordinary dividends for 2024, CEO Milton Maluhy Filho said on Tuesday, a day after the bank announced it would pay 11 billion reais ($2.22 billion) from the previous year's earnings.

The executive did not specify a payout target for the year beyond the required minimum of 30%, but said "it's quite possible ... that there will again be an extraordinary dividend next year." Itau is Brazil's largest private lender.

Last year's payout stood at 60.3%, totaling 21.5 billion reais ($4.34 billion), including the amount announced on Monday.

"Don't look at this extraordinary dividend as an isolated event," he said in a conference call with analysts.

On Monday, Itau reported 22.6% growth in recurring net income for the fourth quarter, reaching 9.40 billion reais and in line with analysts' expectation.

Itau unveiled fresh forecasts expecting its loan book to grow between 6.5% and 9.5% this year, speeding up from the 3.1% yearly growth it reported in 2023.

Maluhy Filho said the weak growth last year was due to exchange rate effects, drawing attention to the credit performance in Brazil, which saw its loan book grow by 5.7%.

The bank's delinquency rate for individuals should fall again this quarter, the CEO said, as Itau has been producing higher quality loans.

"This helps to bring down default risks to another level," he said.

($1 = 4.9580 reais)

(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier, additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Peter Frontini Ediitng by David Ljunggren)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.