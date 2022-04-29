Brazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in XP Inc for $1.6 billion

Adds details from filing

April 29 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Friday it has acquired an 11.36% stake in brokerage XP Inc XP.O for around 8 billion reais ($1.61 billion).

The deal does not change XP's governance and should not have a relevant effect on the 2022 results, said the lender in a securities filing.

In November, Itau received approval from Brazil's central bank to buy the stake.

($1 = 4.9721 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; editing by Bernard Orr)

