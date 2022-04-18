Brazil's Itau Unibanco buys stake in agribusiness marketplace Orbia

April 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Monday it has reached a deal to acquire a 12.82% stake in the agribusiness marketplace Orbia, formally known as Rede Agro Fidelidade e Intermediacao.

In its securities filing, the bank said that Orbia, of which Bayer AG BAYGn.DE and Yara Brazil Fertilizantes ILMD.UL are also shareholders, is a digital platform that offers services to rural producers, allowing Itau "to offer credit solutions to Orbia's customer base more efficiently."

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.