Brazil's Itau Unibanco board approves card spin-off plan

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Wednesday its board approved a reorganization plan aiming to partially spin-off its credit card subsidiary Itaucard SA.

The proposal is set to be voted on at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for September 30.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini and Carolina Pulice, Edited by Isabel Woodford)

