Brazil's Itau Unibanco board approves card spin-off plan

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Wednesday its board approved a reorganization plan aiming to partially spin-off its credit card subsidiary Itaucard SA.

The proposal is set to be voted on at the shareholders' meeting scheduled for September 30.

