US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations, raises loan forecast

Contributor
Peter Frontini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Itau Unibanco on Monday substantially raised its loan growth forecast for this year even as it boosted provisioning for bad credits, reflecting higher Brazilian interest rates.

Recasts with full year forecasts

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SAon Monday substantially raised its loan growth forecast for this year even as it boosted provisioning for bad credits, reflecting higher Brazilian interest rates.

Brazil's largest lender said its loan book is likely to grow between 15.5% and 17.5% this year, above a previous estimate of 9%-12%.

Its 2022 cost of credit, which is mainly composed of cash set aside for loans likely to default, is now seen in the range of 28-31 billion reais, up from the previous forecast of between 25 and 29 billion reais.

The bank said its second-quarter recurring net profit rose 17.4% from the previous year to 7.67 billion reais ($1.50 billion), beating analyst expectations of7.48 billion reais, compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.1110 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Christian Plumb)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular