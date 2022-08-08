US Markets

Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations

Aluisio Alves Reuters
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA reported that its second-quarter recurring net profit rose 17.4% from the previous year, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday, beating analyst expectations.

Brazil's largest bank posted 7.67 billion reais in recurring net profit during the three month period, according to the filing, while Refinitiv forecast 7.48 billion reais.

