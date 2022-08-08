Brazil's Itau Unibanco beats profit expectations

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA reported that its second-quarter recurring net profit rose 17.4% from the previous year, the bank said in a securities filing on Monday, beating analyst expectations.

Brazil's largest bank posted 7.67 billion reais in recurring net profit during the three month period, according to the filing, while Refinitiv forecast 7.48 billion reais.

(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

