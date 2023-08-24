Brazil's Itau to sell Argentine unit to Banco Macro

Adds context, quote in paragraphs 3-5

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Thursday it signed a binding agreement to sell its unit in Argentina to Banco Macro BMA.BA, noting it will receive approximately 250 million reais ($51.47 million) from Macro upon closing.

Itau, Latin America's largest bank, said in a securities filing it expects the transaction to have a non-recurring negative impact of 1.2 billion reais on its results, which will be recognized once the deal is completed.

The Brazilian lender had said in June it was in preliminary talks with Macro for the sale of its Argentine operations, a move that comes as the neighboring country grapples with a severe economic crisis.

"It will also submit a request, pending approval by regulators in Argentina and Brazil, to open a representative office in Argentina to carry out the activities allowed by its license and other conditions of the deal," Itau added.

($1 = 4.8574 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

