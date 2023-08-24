Brazil's Itau to sell Argentine unit to Banco Macro

SAO PAULO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA said on Thursday it has signed a binding agreement to sell its unit in Argentina to Banco Macro BMA.BA, noting it will receive approximately 250 million reais ($51.47 million) from Macro upon closing of the deal.

Itau, Latin America's largest bank, said in a securities filing it expects the transaction to have a non-recurring negative impact of 1.2 billion reais on its results.

($1 = 4.8574 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kylie Madry)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.