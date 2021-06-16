Brazil's Itau to extend $79 bln in sustainable loans

SAO PAULO, June 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA said it will extend 400 billion reais ($79.32 billion) in sustainable loans throughout 2025, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The bank said it has as a target loans to sectors such as energy, healthcare, education and infrastructure. Itau ended March with a loan book of 906.4 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0428 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

