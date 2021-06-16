US Markets

Brazil's Itau to extend $79 bln in sustainable loans

Carolina Mandl Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Brazil's biggest lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA said it will extend 400 billion reais ($79.32 billion) in sustainable loans throughout 2025, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

The bank said it has as a target loans to sectors such as energy, healthcare, education and infrastructure. Itau ended March with a loan book of 906.4 billion reais.

($1 = 5.0428 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Most Popular