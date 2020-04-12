US Markets

Brazil's Itau to donate $192 mln to fight coronavirus -source

Contributor
Carolina Mandl Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

Adds source, background

SAO PAULO, April 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's largest lender, Itau Unibanco Holding SA ITUB4.SA, will donate 1 billion reais ($192.57 million) to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the matter saidon Sunday.

The proceeds will be managed by the bank's foundation, the source added.

That amount is in addition to roughly 250 million reais donated earlier by the bank to help fight the novel coronavirus.

Itau declined to comment. But in an email, the bank said Chief Executive Candido Bracher would make an announcement related to the coronavirus in a conference call on Monday.

Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on the donation earlier on Sunday.

($1 = 5.1930 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)

((carolina.mandl@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7703; +55 11 97116-3806;))

